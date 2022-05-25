Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $58.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 209.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

