e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 886,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,632. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

