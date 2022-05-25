Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

