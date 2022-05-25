Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,493 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

