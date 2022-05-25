Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $470.97 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.