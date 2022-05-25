Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 236,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,763,000 after buying an additional 187,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BTI opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
