Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 236,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,763,000 after buying an additional 187,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.