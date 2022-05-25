Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

