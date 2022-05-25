Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $388,262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

