Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently commented on MUFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.