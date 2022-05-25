Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000.

SJNK stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

