Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

