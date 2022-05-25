Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

