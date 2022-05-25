Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Shares of EIC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $19.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

