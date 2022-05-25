Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,087,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares during the period.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

