Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Decreased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.16. 15,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,973. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

