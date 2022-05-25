Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.31 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

