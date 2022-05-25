EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 226,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

