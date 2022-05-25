Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.76 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.