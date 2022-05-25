Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Electromed stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.57. Electromed has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.
