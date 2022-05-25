Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.77. 22,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

