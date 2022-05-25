Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.55. 66,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,353. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.49 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

