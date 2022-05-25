Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

