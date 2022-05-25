EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. EnerSys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 338,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

