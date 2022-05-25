Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to post $35.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $149.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.46 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $201.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 192,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

