Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. 777,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

