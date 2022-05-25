Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $41,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $34,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

