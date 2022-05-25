Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
