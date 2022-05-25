Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. 12,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

