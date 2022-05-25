Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $570,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,024. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

NOC traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.66. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

