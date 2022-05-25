Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,507 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 54,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,316. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.