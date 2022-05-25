Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 382 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of CPRT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,201. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

