Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 13,875 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 41,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

