Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,445 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,304. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

