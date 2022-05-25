Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 429 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $387.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

