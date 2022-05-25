ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

