Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 993 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 948.84. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 810 ($10.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In related news, insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($28,281.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

