Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEVMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.