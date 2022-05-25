ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0157

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $92,121.52 and $34.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002194 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.