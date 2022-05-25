Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $42.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $41.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $177.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $178.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.94 million, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $232.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

