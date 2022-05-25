Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EXETF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

