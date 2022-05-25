Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

