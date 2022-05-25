Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.48.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

