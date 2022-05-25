Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.30% of Camden National worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.