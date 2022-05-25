Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.