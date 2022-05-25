Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

