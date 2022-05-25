Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 18.22. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.