Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 15,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,367,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

KMB opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

