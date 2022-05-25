FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $206,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

