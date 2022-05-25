FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.