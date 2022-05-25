FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.